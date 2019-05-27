There are some songs that you can’t help but get emotional when you hear them. For a lot of Americans, Taps is one of those songs. While the bugle call is played at dusk, it is most remembered for its use at military funerals — a final musical sendoff for a fallen soldier.
The simple song is so powerful because of its connection to heroes that are no longer here with us. Lt. Col. Kenneth Dwyer, garrison commander at Hunter Army Airfield in Savannah and keynote speaker for this year’s Taps at Twilight ceremony on St. Simons Island, told The News what its like to hear those words when you wear the uniform.
“It’s obviously a very simple gesture but it is a powerful thing, especially if you have gone to see so many of your friends that laid to rest. It’s very emotional and it’s really hard to put into words,” he said. “It’s that, I won’t say ‘final goodbye,’ but that moment you know you’re not going to see your boys again.”
For more than 200 years, American soldiers have fought to protect our way of life. In the American Revolution, ordinary citizens banded together to form an army to fight against the tyranny of the British. In doing so, they created the greatest country on the planet.
In World War II, our soldiers fought on multiple fronts to preserve a free world and fight back against the horrors being committed by the Axis Powers in Europe and Asia.
Today, our soldiers are the first line of defense against terrorists who want to carry out attacks against our way of life. We owe a debt to all the soldiers who have given their life protecting America from its various enemies since its inception.
Taps at Twilight is one of two Memorial Day events that will pay honor to those who have payed the ultimate price in defending our country. The tribute will take place at 6:45 p.m. today in Neptune Park.
The Veterans Council of the Golden Isles will also be honoring the fallen with a ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m today at the veterans memorial near the Old Glynn County Courthouse located at 701 G St. in downtown Brunswick.
We encourage everyone who is able to attend the ceremonies and show appreciation for those that died defending our way of life. Even if you can’t make it to either ceremony, we hope that you spend at least a few minutes reflecting on the freedom made possible by those who have protected the citizens of this country for more than two centuries. God bless their sacrifices, and the country they lost their lives protecting.