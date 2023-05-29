The United States was founded on the notion of freedom. While living up to that promise took some detours, we have a society today that delivers on the ideas the Founding Fathers promoted when they declared their independence from Great Britain.

That freedom wasn’t given to us, though. It had to be earned. We had to fight tooth and nail with the British to earn the right to govern ourselves, and fight the British again a couple of decades later to reassert our rights on the world’s stage.

