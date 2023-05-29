The United States was founded on the notion of freedom. While living up to that promise took some detours, we have a society today that delivers on the ideas the Founding Fathers promoted when they declared their independence from Great Britain.
That freedom wasn’t given to us, though. It had to be earned. We had to fight tooth and nail with the British to earn the right to govern ourselves, and fight the British again a couple of decades later to reassert our rights on the world’s stage.
In the 20th century, the fight for freedom became a worldwide struggle. World War I saw the emergence of modern warfare and a death toll that matched how mechanized warfare was changing the battlefield.
World War II saw nations rise up to fight against the Nazis in Germany, the fascists in Italy and the expansionist desires of Japan. Hitler sought to remake the world in his hateful image, but the allies stood up to his oppression and bigotry.
The struggle for freedom continues today. There are servicemen and servicewomen right now working to protect our nation from those that want to bring harm to it.
In the struggle to remain free, there have been Americans who have paid the ultimate price to preserve our way of life. American blood has been shed across the world from battles like Saratoga and Yorktown during the Revolutionary War to the modern day struggles in the Middle East.
Today is Memorial Day. While some just see this as a three-day holiday weekend or the unofficial start of summer, it is a solemn day we set aside to honor those who fought for our freedom and never returned home.
Anyone looking for a way to honor the fallen can do so in a couple of ways. A Memorial Day ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. today at Glynn County Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Brunswick. Later in the afternoon, Taps at Twilight will take place in Neptune Park on St. Simons Island at 5:45 p.m.
Both events are a great way to show your respect for those who lost their lives in service to their country. If you can’t make either, we encourage you to take a few minutes to pause and reflect on what the day means and say a prayer of thanks to those who didn’t come home. It was their sacrifice that allowed us to be free today.