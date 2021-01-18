The divisions in our world are becoming chasms that threaten to swallow all of us in its widening expanse. The root of division is a false sense of superiority — the belief that a person is superior to another because of their race, gender, political ideology or any of the other barriers we put up to divide ourselves from one another.
Today is the day we honor a man who sought to break down those barriers — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He was a man of God who preached to the world and sought to open up the eyes of everyone to the injustice that was taking place in our society.
King eloquently spoke against a society that was supposed to be governed under the idea that all men are created equal and endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, but clearly was not. He was right and to deny the inequity to which Black Americans have experienced is to deny historical fact.
In the more than 50 years since King was assassinated, our world has gotten closer to his vision. There are no more separate lunch counters or water fountains. There are no more segregated schools or places where Black people can and can’t sit on a bus.
Still, there are cretins that want to drag us back into that age, their misaligned superiority showing just how far we still have to come. That’s why it is incumbent on all of us to remember King’s words.
He was a preacher trying to save the soul of a nation. We are all made in God’s image and to treat one of God’s creations harshly based on a person’s skin tone goes against the golden rule that God told us to live by.
Our society will be untenable if we allow our divisions to isolate us.
We must all remember that we are all God’s children and that everyone deserves to be treated with the same respect and love that we would want someone to show us.
We encourage everyone to remember Dr. King’s message on this day. We are all in this together. We all have hardships and adversity that we must tackle everyday. We must all work together for the greater good.
Only together, can we make the most of our society.