Is it true that one of the biggest violators of the nation’s environmental protection rules is the very agency that’s sworn to monitor compliance and uphold them, the U.S. Government?
Ask environmental policing groups along the Georgia coast that very question today and you’re likely to get a resounding “yes!” It’s the expected answer when at this very moment, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is considering conducting a major harbor project in Brunswick that will require dredging, lots of it, during the thick of the nesting season of federally protected sea turtles.
Many of these ocean turtles, considered threatened or on the brink of extinction, swim to the beaches of southern East Coast states from around the world just to lay their eggs, the very future of their species. The few that survive incubation, the slow crawl to the sea and everything predatory awaiting them afterward keep the species going.
The last thing they need is interference from man or the government.
Ask any federal biologist, and they will tell you the same. Citizens and businesses need to be accommodating to sea turtles, not the other way around.
Those who live or conduct a living along the coast know that better than most, except for perhaps federal and state biologists. Regulations even control what kind of lighting they can or should have to avoid disorienting sea turtles as they swim to shore. Beachgoers are even urged or told not to use regular flashlights at night during nesting season. The turtles are that sensitive to light.
The Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, as well as city and county governments, learned a similar lesson upon the completion of the new Sidney Lanier Bridge. Plans to light up the cables of the structure, adding to the features of the nightly landscape of the Golden Isles — an evening centerpiece of sorts — were quickly dashed by state and federal biologists. They claimed lighting up the cables, as they do with bridge structures in so many other cities, would be harmful to the perpetuation of sea turtles. It would disorient them.
And now this — a plan by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allow dredging of the harbor during the nesting season.