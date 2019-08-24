On Thursday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, the Honorable Judge Lisa Godby Wood presided over one of the most emotional ceremonies in our country a judge can — the swearing in of new American citizens.
A naturalization ceremony is one of the most important ceremonies we have. The hard work it takes to earn the right to call yourself an American citizen is worth celebrating on its own.
According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, foreigners may be eligible to become a
U.S. citizen if they meet the following criteria:
• You are at least 18 years of age at the time you file the application;
• You have been a lawful permanent resident for the past three or five years (depending on which naturalization category you are applying under);
• You demonstrate continuous residence and physical presence in the United States;
• You are able to read, write, and speak basic English;
• You demonstrate good moral character;
• You demonstrate a knowledge and understanding of U.S. history and government;
• You demonstrate a loyalty to the principles of the U.S. Constitution; and
• You are willing to take the Oath of Allegiance.
The final step of the process is what the community got to see Thursday in District Court. It is truly a beautiful site to behold.
There are no shortage of people who live in foreign lands who see the U.S. as a beacon of hope. A country where hard work is rewarded and you can carve out a meaningful life for you and your family. It’s why there are so many people trying to come here.
The people that were sworn in as new citizens on Thursday came from diverse backgrounds, much like the immigrants who embodied the American dream in the 1800s and 1900s. Our history is intertwined with that hard-working spirit. America wouldn’t be the same without it.
We praise the efforts the new Americans put in to becoming citizens and welcome them to their new home. We look forward to seeing what dreams you can make come true.