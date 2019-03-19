You have probably seen the familiar yellow sign shaped like a diamond with the words Safe Place written in big, black letters and wondered what exactly it meant.
That sign is a lifesaver for youth who are in need of help. That sign designates that inside, there will be someone trained to put them in touch with an emergency shelter.
This week is National Safe Place Week, which raises awareness of the national program that puts businesses and volunteers together to help out youth in need. According to a release from the National Safe Place Network, an estimated one million youth run away from home each year due to abuse, neglect, family conflicts, bullying and other issues.
Running away from home is a serious matter, especially for kids who are trying to make a better life for themselves by escaping a dangerous home situation. The Safe Place program provides outlets where those youth can turn to when no one else is there to help.
There are more than 85 physical “Safe Place” locations in Glynn County. Safe Harbor Children’s Center coordinates the local Safe Place program in Glynn, which also serves as outreach for Zach’s Place, an emergency shelter for local youth in crisis.
Leslie Hartman, executive director of Safe Harbor, told The News that 59 kids stayed at Zach’s Place in 2018 with half being 12 years old and younger.
As part of National Safe Place Week, Safe Place staff will be going out to educate students about the program and where they can get help if needed. Youth in need of help can text 4HELP (44357) to reach the nationwide, 24-hour text-for-support service, where you will be directed to the nearest Safe Place location.
It’s already tough for kids growing up in today’s society. They shouldn’t have to deal with abuse at home also.
We are grateful for all the volunteers in Glynn County and across the nation that are making sure these kids in need get the help they deserve. Every kid deserves to live in a house of love and support. Let’s do what we can to make sure all the kids in Glynn County have somewhere like that.