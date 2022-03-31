The U.S. Congress and the federal government in general need to do a better job of monitoring where our tax dollars go. Officials like U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, agree, but no one in authority is doing anything about it.
The latest embarrassment falls especially in the laps of the members of Congress who supported granting billions of dollars in rescue grants to alleviate financial stress due to the coronavirus pandemic. Early reviews show millions of the people’s hard-earned tax-dollars being invested in questionable causes or projects.
Take Broward County, Fla., for example. Local government officials there used $140 million of the special fund to begin construction on a hotel with a view of the Atlantic Ocean and an 11,000-square-foot spa.
Another example was discovered in Dutchess County, N.Y. The county is using $12 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to assist in the renovation of a minor league baseball stadium. The renovations are required for farm teams affiliated with the New York Yankees.
The use of federal dollars for such projects is raising the eyebrows of both Democrats and Republicans.
Rep. Carter commented on the two projects during opening remarks to the Subcommittee on Environment and Climate Change hearing on safe drinking water and the need for government spending to be accountable. “From day one, I urged for there to be transparency on the massive amounts of money this Congress has been providing to the executive branch,” he said.
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., called the $141 million channeled to hotel construction “outrageous” and “just nuts.” She noted this: “Our hospitals were overwhelmed because of the pandemic and somebody now has a hotel somewhere?”
Other projects bankrolled by or propped up with federal rescue dollars include $6.6 million for new irrigation systems at two golf courses in Colorado Springs; $1 million to satisfy overdue child support in St. Louis; $2 million for the purchase of a ski resort in Iowa.
American taxpayers cannot afford to shell out chunks of their income for new hotels or golf courses. That is particularly true now during this period of high inflation and soaring gas prices. It’s hard enough supporting a military and the growing federal bureaucracy without having to commit income to ski resorts.
Congress needs to show greater restraint in what it does with the public funds it receives. It also needs whatever backbone is required to say “no” to projects a nation strapped by trillions of dollars in deficit spending can ill-afford. It needs to tighten the rules on qualifying for federal assistance and demand repayment of funds consumed by ineligible projects.