“Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me.”
A favorite comeback among the older generation of today when they were children. It was a counter response to verbal attacks on them by toadish classmates and neighborhood tyrants.
It was a popular response ingrained in them while growing up. The chant was their defense mechanism, one that let the purveyors of name-calling know that the insults they were hurling at them at school or at play were blanks, wasted words, meaningless slurs.
If it was an adult casting hurtful remarks, respectful youngsters were taught to say the neutralizing words in their minds, not out loud. Respect was respect in the day. Nothing less was acceptable to moms and dads.
It was quite an effective shield — not for all, mind you, but for a good many who used it to repel the force of toothless insults. Those who embraced it as a defensive mechanism carried the concept into adulthood.
Succeeding generations, however, apparently declined to avail themselves of a simple technique that can block the sting of mean-spirited statements. This much is obvious by the number of adults who beat a path to the media to report a demeaning word or phrase thought to be aimed at them. Hateful words or deeds between two people or more suddenly ascend to the level of a national news story that triggers mounting rage from coast to coast. People in Brunswick and elsewhere around the country find themselves debating a vile phrase uttered in some distant place like Portland, Oregon, or elsewhere and often harshly.
Action is sometimes required, yes. Vandals should be fined and forced to clean off any offending graffiti they may be responsible for. Waitresses, waiters or clerks voicing crude remarks to customers or scribbling down disparaging notes on napkins or dinner receipts ought to be fired at once. But is it a national incident?
Sadly, in these modern times, there are many who think it is. No small wonder why the nation is in such upheaval and so restless today.
It should be noted that parents did — as they should today — get involved in situations where a child felt overwhelmed. They did it the right way. They followed the proper channels and saw to it that the issue was resolved.