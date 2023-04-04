Laws serve communities and their people well as long as they can be enforced. There are times, though, when that is next to impossible.
Take, for example, the motorist who runs the stop sign late at night or at a time when the closest police officer is a mile away. A broken law goes undetected and therefore unaddressed.
Count on the state legislature’s new homeless law working the same way. When it goes into effect, the new measure will make it unlawful for an entity to transport a known homeless person from one jurisdiction to another. Unless police see someone from another city or county dropping off or, better yet, “dumping” off, a homeless individual in Brunswick or Glynn County, no law will have been violated. Catching these soon-to-be unlawful transfers in the act will be as easy as catching a falling star.
As in previous years, the General Assembly once again adjourned without offering a real solution to a problem that continues to plague communities like Brunswick and the Golden Isles.
Help thy neighbor, yes, but that becomes increasingly difficult when law-abiding citizens are viciously attacked or raped by homeless adults for no apparent reason. When fear prompts businesses to lock their doors during daytime business hours, a community must acknowledge it has a problem. A serious problem.
A lot of good people want to help homeless folks. That is very noble of them. Assisting hands should always be extended to those in need, children are taught from an early age.
The problem is separating those who actually want to improve their lives, and appreciate whatever can be done for them, from the wolves — those who would rather steal what they need, regardless of the method or consequences. This sort is a blight on any community. More than that, they pose a bonafide danger to the residents and guests of this port city.
It is a dilemma. There is no denying that. But it is one that City Hall and The Well should strive to resolve as best they can. Brunswick’s business district has undergone a major revival over the past few decades.
It is a certainty that the city commission and investors in downtown are unwilling to just sit back and watch years of progress falter and slide into the sea without a fight.
Relocating a homeless magnet to another facility or area in the county should be unthinkable. It only would be shifting the problem elsewhere.