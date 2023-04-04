Laws serve communities and their people well as long as they can be enforced. There are times, though, when that is next to impossible.

Take, for example, the motorist who runs the stop sign late at night or at a time when the closest police officer is a mile away. A broken law goes undetected and therefore unaddressed.

More from this section

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Rally calls for arrests in Lehrkamp case

Denise O'Neal marched up Mallery Street Saturday with two teenage girls yelling "Justice for Trent" hoping that the girls and all youths can learn a lesson from the story of Trent Lehrkamp.