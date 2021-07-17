Motorists, be careful out there whether on familiar roads or unfamiliar roads, night or day. Keep your eyes peeled for pedestrians and bicyclists. They can be moving right in front of you or darting suddenly in your path from a blind spot.
It’s the law that drivers give bicyclists plenty of space, but more than that, it’s taking precautions against harming another human being. Argue all you want about your rights to be on the road versus their right, but the fact remains that in a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on foot or on a bicycle, the motorist is most always going to be the lucky one.
Should a collision occur, Heaven forbid, be respectful of life and do the right thing. Regardless of fault, stop immediately and see what help may be needed.
Two vehicle-bicycle collisions recently occurred across the Golden Isles, one involving an adult victim and the other a child. In both instances, the driver failed to stop after hitting someone.
On the mainland, a woman on a bike on Habersham Street was knocked down by a passing vehicle. Fortunately, she was not hurt, at least not seriously, though that’s a detail the motorist who hit her may not know. The driver did not stop to check on her welfare or to ascertain what assistance might have been warranted.
The other accident involved a young girl on a bicycle and a motorist on St. Simons Island. Thank God, the child was not hurt, not seriously anyway. The driver who hit the child kept going but later turned herself in to police.
Accidents happen. Everyone knows that, including police. Don’t hesitate to stop. There are times when every second of response counts in saving a limb or a life. Do not waste them guessing or fleeing. Do not leave an injured child or adult on the road or ground to suffer. Stop and render assistance.
State lawmakers ought to pass a law that allows the courts to take away the driving privileges from hit and run motorists. If they’re not responsible enough to assist a victim they caused injury to, then they’re not responsible enough to drive on Georgia’s streets and highways.