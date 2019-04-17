It was January 2015 when the Jekyll Island Authority gave its seal of approval to provide the former Jekyll Island Museum with a makeover and a new identity. That allowed the Jekyll Island Foundation to complete a capital campaign to raise the necessary funds for the project.
Now the public is less than two weeks away from seeing exactly was Mosaic has to offer.
A cocktail party sneak peak took place Saturday at Mosaic, offering donors that contributed to the multi-million dollar effort to transform the museum an up-close look at the changes that have been made. The museum will have its official grand opening April 27.
Mosaic will feature in-depth and interactive exhibits that will offer an immersive experience to all that stop by. The new museum features more exhibit space, more artifacts, a new outdoor classroom, and a new multi-purpose.
Mosaic promises to tell the story of Jekyll Island, and it has quite a story to tell. It was named by General James Oglethorpe in 1733. The island came into the possession of the Dubignon family in 1792, who made a successful business out of growing Sea Island cotton on their plantation for almost 100 years.
In the 1880s, the island was purchased by the Jekyll Island Club and became a playground from some of the most prominent families in America at the time — names like Rockefeller, Morgan, Vanderbilt and Pulitzer to name a few.
That historical connection can still be found in the island’s historical district. Through historical tours and other initiatives, visitors can learn about the history that still permeates throughout the island. Mosaic will be able to bring to life the island’s history in a fun and imaginative way that will appeal to children and adults alike.
Of course, projects like that don’t just happen. There was a lot of hard work behind the scenes to raise more than $3 million to pull the project together. The Jekyll Island Foundation took on that cause with gusto, surpassing its fundraising goal in December 2016.
That money went to good use. The circa 1980s theater that used to be in the museum is now a place of modern interactive exhibits describing the history the island. That’s just one example of many that will make Mosaic a must-see to visitors and residents alike.
The Jekyll Island Foundation deserves a ton of credit for making this dream come through.
We would also like to thank the donors — 216 individuals, 21 corporations, and 22 foundations — who believed in the project enough to put up the money for it. Both the foundation and authority have worked together to make necessary improvements on the island without losing the charm that comes with Jekyll Island.
New hotels, new homes and condos, a new beach village and a new convention center have put Jekyll Island back on the map. The new museum is the cherry on top of the sundae that already makes Jekyll such a popular destination.
We can’t wait for the rest of the public to get a look at Jekyll’s newest attraction.