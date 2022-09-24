When the Georgia Department of Transportation toyed with the idea of shutting down the Darien River Bridge and building its replacement in its footprint, residents of the county seat of McIntosh County balked. Among other concerns, they expressed some distress about the alternative route that awaited the bridge closure. Any destination south of the city would require traveling, however short, on Interstate 95.
The transportation department later changed its mind. It promised to keep the old bridge open for however long it will be able to during construction of the new structure in 2026. Issue settled.
What remains unsettled is the fear infecting a growing number of motorists about driving on I-95, north or south. No one who has driven on the interstate in recent times can fault them. The six-lane freeway is looking more and more like a fast-moving bumper car track instead of the safe East Coast expressway it is supposed to be. Someone once compared driving on I-95 to walking through a loaded minefield blindfolded.
When asked, highway safety officials offer a long list of why I-95, as well as other popular interstates, including Interstate 85, are creating safety concerns. More individuals and families are using them instead of back roads to reach vacation spots and other attractions, for starters. Large trucks prefer them as well to transport food and goods quickly to Atlantic states.
The official answer box is brimming with explanations — that is, all except this one: the lack of highway troopers from Maine to Florida. Their mere presence prompts motorists who subscribe to the crazy notion that driving 70 mph is too slow to hug close to the legal speed limit. An individual can travel from Brunswick to Savannah and back again every day of the week without seeing a single patrol officer.
Everyone gets it. COVID-19 and staffing shortages are a difficult mountain to scale, especially when other priorities take precedence.
While an excuse, it does nothing to slow traffic down to the posted speed limit, nor does it discourage reckless driving. Travel remains a risky venture.
This is one issue that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later, before more lives are lost and more people lose full use of their limbs.
It also should be noted that Brunswick and the Golden Isles has seen its share of deadly interstate wrecks.