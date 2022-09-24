When the Georgia Department of Transportation toyed with the idea of shutting down the Darien River Bridge and building its replacement in its footprint, residents of the county seat of McIntosh County balked. Among other concerns, they expressed some distress about the alternative route that awaited the bridge closure. Any destination south of the city would require traveling, however short, on Interstate 95.

The transportation department later changed its mind. It promised to keep the old bridge open for however long it will be able to during construction of the new structure in 2026. Issue settled.

