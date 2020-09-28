Brunswick and Glynn County police, as well as the Georgia State Patrol, may want to consider beefing up their presence on the community’s busiest highways. Two deaths within just two months on the F.J. Torras Causeway alone is alarming enough and a call for action.
Although COVID-19 has reduced the volume of traffic somewhat, it’s becoming increasingly evident that the roads and highways cutting through Glynn County and crisscrossing the Golden Isles are not any safer than they were prior to the pandemic, though through no fault of police. Some motorists are just too indifferent to how potentially deadly the steering wheel and gas pedal in their control can be.
It is a crying shame that discourteous motorists need babysitting, but the fact remains that they do. A greater police presence would encourage them to slow down and drive like they have some sense.
Of course, it goes without saying that more police will require more funding. City and county commissioners, as well as state legislators, ought to give this serious consideration. Every dollar channeled to public safety is well worth the investment. Who knows, the life they save by strengthening law enforcement may very well be their own or that of a loved one.
Hardly a day goes by without observing motorists speeding, darting dangerously in and out of traffic and running red traffic signals with reckless abandon. It’s almost to the point where drivers who fail to pause and look both ways before proceeding across an intersection after a red traffic signal switches to green are gambling with their lives. It only takes one careless individual behind the wheel of a fast-moving vehicle to take a life or alter a future.
No one likes receiving traffic citations, but there’s a way to prevent being pulled over by police and ticketed. Follow the rules and posted speed limits.
Leave early enough from home to arrive at work or school on time without feeling rushed or compelled to exceed the speed limit. Stay off cell phones. Distractions minimize the ability to drive defensively, and in this day and time, motorists who fail to heed this warning are risking their own lives and the safety of everyone else in their vehicle.