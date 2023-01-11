Grief is one of the most difficult emotions people of any age experience. It is never easy to lose someone who is close to you, whether it happens suddenly or it is the end result of a long-term illness.
If grief can adversely affect the mental health of adults, imagine how hard it is for children and teens who are still developing when it comes to processing such strong emotions. Statistics show just how much young people struggle when losing a family member.
According to the Childhood Bereavement Estimation Model, one in 13 children in the country will experience the death of a parent or sibling by age 18. That means there are around 5.6 million bereaved children and teens in the U.S.
These numbers have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Highmark Caring Place, a center dedicated to grieving children and their families which created the annual Children’s Grief Awareness Day, more than 72,000 children in the U.S. lost a parent to COVID-19 while 67,000 children lost a grandparent caregiver to the insidious virus.
The damage grief can do to a child or teen is staggering. A bereavement study by the New York Life Foundation found that more than two-thirds of educators always or usually see withdrawal, difficulty concentrating, absenteeism and decreased academic performance after a death in a student’s life.
The Child Bereavement Estimation Model also notes that those who lost a parent growing up said it took more than six years before they could move forward, but 57% reported that support from family and friends waned within the first three month after the loss.
It is imperative that we do more to help children and teens deal with such a difficult time in their lives. To that end, a nonprofit is expanding its reach in Georgia.
Kate’s Club, which seeks to empower kids and teens who lose a family member or caregiver, has focused most of its work in the Atlanta area. Now the nonprofit is looking to help more kids across the state, including in the Brunswick area.
Lisa Aman, executive director of Kate’s Club, said there are more than 200,000 grieving children in the state with 110,000 of them living outside the Atlanta area. Among the areas they are expanding, Brunswick and Albany have the highest numbers, according to Aman.
We are grateful to have Kate’s Club helping the children and teens in need in our area and encourage people to offer their support to the nonprofit’s mission. Grieving kids and teens need to know that there are still people in their lives who care about them and are there to support them.