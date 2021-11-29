We are entering what is the busiest season of the year for a lot of people. Thanksgiving just wrapped up, and Christmas will be here in just a few weeks. There is a lot of stuff to do that is piling up for everyone.
With all that’s going on, it would be easy to put aside some stuff. One thing we hope city residents don’t put aside is voting in the runoff for who will be Brunswick’s next mayor.
The race to replace current mayor Cornell Harvey, who can’t run again due to term limits, started with eight candidates vying for the post. We are down to two candidates — Cosby Johnson and Ivan Figueroa — after nobody got the 50 percent majority needed to prevent a runoff earlier this month.
You might be wondering if people really need a reminder to remember to vote. Surely something as important as selecting the city’s next mayor is something people won’t forget.
The voter turnout numbers from Election Day would say otherwise. Of the city’s nearly 9,000 registered voters, only 1,529 cast ballots. That means only 17 percent made their voices heard on Election Day.
The elephant in the room when there is such a low turnout is this is an off-year for elections for what some would consider more important offices. There were no major state or national offices up for grabs as those usually occur on even-numbered years. Electing a governor, congressman, senator or president usually draws everyone’s attention, but electing a new mayor should be just as important for Brunswick residents.
While the mayor is technically just one vote on the city commission, the mayor is also Brunswick’s representative to the rest of the nation, and even the world.
For the past eight years, Mayor Harvey has done an excellent job representing Brunswick. He’s been a strong leader in difficult times. He has played an active role in the revitalization of downtown Brunswick and mended fences with county commissioners to improve relations between the Golden Isles’ two main governing bodies.
It will be up to Johnson or Figueroa to continue Brunswick’s forward momentum, and it is up to city residents to decide which one deserves to take up the mantle.
All registered city voters have a chance to let their voices be heard Tuesday. Some already have through early voting.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at three polling locations — College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave.; Howard Coffin Park, 1430 Lanier Blvd. and Urbana-Perry Parks, 801 I St.
We have a freedom to participate in fair elections that is not seen in other parts of the world. It would be a shame if 83 percent wasted their opportunity again.