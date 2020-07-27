Patience is a virtue, and one that is quite necessary in our current times. A pandemic has a way of making you slow down, especially when you are trying to follow social distancing guidelines. The people who were hoping the Golden Ray would soon be gone from our vista will also have to be more patient.
It was announced Friday that the Unified Command in charge of removing the overturned ship from St. Simons Sound was putting a “pause” on its operations.
The Unified Command is made up of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems.
The reason for the delay is an easy one to understand. The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the calendar about to move into the traditional peak of hurricane season in August and September, simply makes it better to delay removing the ship.
Unified Command has already had to deal with COVID-19 affecting its work after some of the workers contracted the novel coronavirus. One thing that has been obvious from the beginning of this endeavor is that the Unified Command is very concerned for the safety of those working to get the ship ready for extraction.
Hurricane season presents a more unpredictable challenge. The last thing Unified Command wants is to be in the middle of the arduous cutting process and have a hurricane or tropical storm spin into town. We’d imagine it’s also the last thing any residents would want either.
Unified Command made the cautious and prudent decision to hold off on moving forward until Oct. 1 at the earliest. It is possible that the delay would not be needed. We may not have a hurricane come through our area this year. Hopefully, we can start corralling the coronavirus better and reduce the number of people getting infected.
Neither of those things are a guarantee. When dealing with two unpredictable elements, it’s best to err on the side of caution, especially when Unified Command says that the ship likely wouldn’t budge if a tropical storm or hurricane came through the area.
We will have to take their word for it, but we hope that hypothesis doesn’t get tested before the ship is removed.