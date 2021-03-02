When street people displaying anti-social behavior are too much for even devout and reputable Christian-based organizations to handle, lock the door. There’s a problem.
In the past several weeks, the Salvation Army and The Well found it necessary to summon police to separate situations. The Salvation Army called city police to remove a man who was engaged in a fracas with another individual at its shelter. Some days later, city police responded to a request at The Well to compel a woman who had relieved herself on the street near the shelter to leave the area. Police took prompt care of the complaint in each incident.
The Salvation Army and The Well acted correctly. Neither is equipped to deal with this kind of misconduct. Volunteers at both do a great job tending to those who require help and temporary shelter.
Police also did their jobs. They performed their duty. They removed problems.
But what’s next for these and other individuals like them? Do they continue to roam the streets and commit the same offenses over and over again?
No one wants that, but until communities across this nation find a way to properly deal with them, expect repeated incidents. Ordering someone to go elsewhere is only sweeping an obvious problem under the rug. It’s moving it from one area to another area. It yields the same effectiveness as howling at the moon.
There’s a chance one or both of these individuals may be afflicted with a mental health issue. It could be a simple problem that could be corrected with medication.
Sadly, no one will ever know unless the state comes up with a better system of dealing with individuals with mental illness. Up to now, in many instances, incarceration has been the routine response. But jail is not the answer. It’s inhumane to lock up a person who is unaware of his or her offensive behavior. It resolves nothing.
City and county leaders need to take the pressure off their respective police departments and demand legislators do a better job at providing assistance to men and women who are mentally ill. It’s unfair to police, to the community and to those with a mental illness to continue along the path the state has taken, which is to throw these people in jail and charge them as criminals.
Our commissioners have mouths. Talk to the delegation. Demand better for the people you serve. That includes the mentally ill.