The men and women in law enforcement continue to have one of the most dangerous jobs in the nation. They are falling by the dozens, a disquieting statistic that is getting worse with each passing year.
In Georgia, a 38-year-old Henry County officer became the state’s latest victim. Officer Paramhans Desai, a husband and father of two young children, was mortally wounded when responding to a domestic violence call near McDonough on Nov. 4. He died in a hospital four days later.
This officer was not new to law enforcement. He joined the Henry County Police Department in 2020 after serving with the Georgia Department of Corrections and DeKalb County Police Department.
The man suspected of cutting his life short reportedly shot himself in an apartment in Riverdale following a standoff with police.
The statistics are horrifying. In 2020, 383 police officers lost their lives across the nation while on duty, 45 of them by gunfire at the hands of criminals. It is a number that does not reflect peace officers injured by gunfire, many of them severely and permanently.
The current year already has the number of 2020 deaths beat, and there is still 46 days left in 2021. To date, 420 officers have lost their lives in the line of duty, 55 of whom were felled by bullets from the guns of criminals.
This ought to be a frightening statistic to all law-abiding citizens. Those who attack members of Thin Blue Line, a line some foolish, irresponsible local governments in this country want to make ever thinner, would be unlikely to hesitate harming the rest of us during the commission of a crime.
It is incumbent upon the people elected to manage public safety in our communities to improve the survival rate of these representatives of law and order. Better training, training at least on the level of that provided federal police at state-of-the-art facilities like the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, and assigning two police officers to each patrol car would be an excellent start. It would cost more, but it would be money well spent if it improved the safety of peace officers and citizens.
This nation can ill-afford to sit back and do nothing while those responsible for protecting us are ambushed and shot down in the streets. It can and it must do something.