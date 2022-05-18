When City Commissioner Kendra Rolle asked what was being done to address high crime areas in Brunswick, she was told the municipality was working on it. The Brunswick Police Department is posting additional officers in these zones, but only when they are available, she was told during the commission’s recent retreat.
That is a good answer. It is how it should be. Residents in high crime areas have the same right to adequate police protection as those in low crime neighborhoods.
What Commissioner Rolle’s next question should have been is this: When and how often are extra officers available for posting?
With the Brunswick Police Department continuing to struggle with staff shortages, she might have been taken aback by the answer. It is unlikely the city is able to boost law enforcement in any particular area too often without jeopardizing other residential pockets.
Police shortages are a national issue. Cities large and small are having a difficult time recruiting men and women who are willing to put their lives on the line or their careers on the line when use of force is the only option in defending themselves and the public.
The fact that hiring is an issue nationwide is little comfort to residents of Brunswick who feel unsafe in their own homes. Bullets, including stray ones, travel through windows, and sadly, that is not an unusual circumstance. Gang activity is the suspected culprit more often than not.
So what can the city do to protect those who call Brunswick home?
Other than stop pretending manpower shortages is a temporary problem that can be resolved, very little without an in-depth discussion.
Without a larger tax base, it is unlikely Brunswick will be able to keep up with other local governments around the country that have the means to offer new recruits more in terms of a paycheck and incentives.
Brunswick is no longer the quiet community on the Atlantic. It ceased being that long ago as it witnessed years of growth in every direction outside its bounds. Development is nourishment for economies, but it is seldom without its bugbears.
City commissioners know this. It is time for them to walk down the road of realism and do whatever it takes to protect those who entrusted them with their safety.