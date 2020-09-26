Georgians may soon be asking themselves who they trust more to improve public safety in this state: politicians or the very people responsible for protecting them.
Both are grasping for ways to prevent or, at the very least, reduce the likelihood of lethal mistakes by police. At the same time, they’re searching for measures that will stop the exodus of men and women from state and local law enforcement units and agencies.
Since July 1, 19 officers with the Georgia Department of Public Safety have called it quits and turned in their badges, Deputy GDPS Commissioner Chris Wright advised the Senate Law Enforcement Reform Study Committee. Between June 1 and Aug. 21, 42 officers left the Atlanta Police Department.
Deputy Commissioner Wright offered a plausible explanation for the abrupt rash of resignations. He uttered this theory to the Senate committee: “Officers are beginning to feel as if they’re not supported by their community and, sometimes, its leaders.”
The state Senate committee is discussing ways to reform police in the wake of all that has happened in 2020, including the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery and the lack of an arrest by local police investigating the deadly chase and confrontation. Unrealistic ideas expressed by some members of the legislative study panel border on extreme. They want change, regardless of the impact on the ability of police to protect citizens — a typical response of weak-minded politicians who pander to noisemakers.
The police study committee, made up of members and representatives of the law enforcement community, has brought two tangible issues to the surface: training that is unsuitable for the difficult job at hand and inadequate pay for men and women who are asked to put their lives on the line every day they’re on duty.
An additional $2 million would provide a training program that would better prepare police to handle potentially explosive situations, Mike Ayers, director of Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, told the group. It’s an insignificant amount of money when talking about saving lives.
At any rate, more training is needed for the sentinels of public safety. Individuals joining the police force in this state are required to complete 408 hours of training. While that may sound like a lot, it pales in comparison to the 650 hours officers in other states are required to undertake. Georgia ranks 49th in training for police. That’s quite alarming in a nation with 50 states.
“What this all boils down to is an interaction between the police officer and citizen,” Ayers told the committee. “We can’t repair that with a tool. We can repair it by first repairing our officers and equipping them with the life skills they need to overcome a lifetime of this kind of work in our industry.”
Sounds like advice the Senate committee ought to respect and listen to when panning recommendations for viable options.