Parking is a universal issue that every municipality deals with at some point. Debates usually revolve around whether there is enough parking for a location to how much, if anything, people should pay to park. The latter has come up this week in regards to beach parking fees for St. Simons Island.
This discussion has surfaced in the past, but the latest push came from county commissioner David O’Quinn, who asked the county’s revenue study committee to examine the possibility of imposing a beach parking fee on St. Simons Island that can be used to pay for more lifeguards. At its meeting Wednesday, the committee said it needs more research on the proposal.
There are many things to consider as to whether a beach parking fee would be helpful to county coffers.
The elephant in the room of budget meetings for everyone lately — whether you are budgeting for a family of four or an entire county — is the effect the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will have. The economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic has already led the county to not push a new SPLOST initiative this year and without a doubt will play a big role in any budget-related decisions the county makes for the foreseeable future.
A beach parking fee could be a way to add more revenue and make up for what is lost due to the pandemic, but it may also just lead to people finding other places to park to avoid the fee. It could also discourage people from going to the beach and possibly prevent some from visiting the Isles.
Of course, the county has a need to have an ample number of well-trained lifeguards on hand during the summer months. Swimming in the ocean can be unpredictable and dangerous. Go too far out or misjudge your capabilities, and you could have the current leading you away from the shoreline. Even if you do everything right, safety isn’t guaranteed. Having someone there to help if things go wrong is something every coastal community needs.
The only way to find out if a beach parking fee would provide the necessary income without causing serious problems or creating a major disadvantage is to study the issue.
We look forward to seeing what the revenue committee finds out in its research.