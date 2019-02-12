Ways to improve downtown Brunswick have become an evergreen topic in the Golden Isles. Many have their own opinions, and in some cases their own misconceptions, about what is going on downtown and how to fix it.
With all the talk about what’s wrong with downtown, it is easy to miss what has gone right for the area.
On Saturday, The News ran a story highlighting the ways downtown Brunswick has improved. We focused on businesses that are thriving in an area some believe is struggling. Mathew Hill, director of the Downtown Development Authority, has seen just how much business has improved.
“Twenty years ago, when 5 p.m. came, there wasn’t a person on the streets,” Hill said. “Now, the business climate has picked up. The downtown business climate is good.”
Of course, good can always be better. The question now is how can Brunswick build on the businesses that have already found success and attract more businesses to the area?
The simplest answer is more people living in the area. To accomplish that, there needs to be more housing available downtown. William “Skip” Mounts, dean of the School of Business and Public Administration at College of Coastal Georgia, feels the same way.
“I think we have to have developers encouraged to build apartments,” Mounts said. “You have to have year-round residents. It would bring businesses.”
There is some new housing in the works. The former Parker Kaufman building is being renovated to provide apartments upstairs and retail space downstairs. It’s a start, but we would love to see even more housing options available in the near future.
There is a cool and relaxed vibe to downtown Brunswick. It is a special place that has a bright future. That’s the reason why people like Crawford Perkins, owner of SoGlo Guitar Gallery, are setting up shop downtown.
“I’m all about downtown,” Perkins told The News. “This is the artsy area where all the creative people are. It’s just a great area.”
Downtown Brunswick is an area that is on the verge of something great. The best way to take the next step is to get more people downtown, and the only way to achieve that is to make more housing available. That will bring more businesses and restaurants to the area, and that will be good for everyone.