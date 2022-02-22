The state has as much to lose as tourist-rich Brunswick, Savannah and the host of other communities dotting the coastline of Georgia. It’s why it is important for everyone in the main impact areas and everyone else who will be affected to be paying attention to recent expert predictions on sea level rise.
The polar ice caps are melting. The sea level is rising. There is no disputing it, no matter how harsh or loud the political rhetoric of skeptics and naysayers.
Some local governments are doing more than taking government warnings with a grain of salt. Tybee Island is one of them. Its leadership has already completed projects to protect life and property from rising seas. In most cases, it spared its own budget by tapping state and federal resources and funds to design and implement pro-active measures.
Question is, what is everyone else doing? Not much, or at least that is the impression that emerges from meetings and discussions.
The city of Brunswick, of course, is continuing its struggle with the decades-old haunt of flooding. It is a problem whenever this harbor town is hit with heavy rainfall at high tide. When incoming sea water blocks drainage pipes there is no place for excess rain to go.
It is a nightmare, one that has caused an untold amount of property damage over the years. Imagine how worse it will be if recent predictions by scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are right. In its most recent report, NOAA warns that in just 28 years the sea level will have risen by as much as it has during the past 100 years. In numbers, that’s 10 to 12 inches higher by 2050 than it is now.
King Tides ought to be hint enough of what to anticipate. If they are trouble now, imagine how much trouble they are going to be at the half-century mark.
This is more than an occasional headache. It is a serious issue. Brunswick and the Golden Isles, as well as others along the Georgia coast, stand to lose a lot unless defensive steps are taken soon.
The hour hand on the clock is moving. It is time the leadership got moving too.