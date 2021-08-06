The question of how to secure Glynn County’s future workforce is one stakeholders have been working to solve for decades. Members of the education and business communities have worked together to attempt to find the best ways to bolster the local workforce so that the Golden Isles can continue to attract new businesses to the area.
Since 2005, Glynn County has seen its population grow 19 percent. One might think that more people equals a larger workforce, but the equation hasn’t worked out that way for Glynn as the workforce during that same time has increased by only about 500.
As College of Coastal Georgia professor Don Mathews, who works in the college’s Reg Murphy Center of Economic and Policy Studies, wrote in a recent column in The News, the Isles is doing a better job of attracting retirees than young workers.
That was the same message Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, conveyed at the authority’s Tuesday meeting, saying that the situation would be “unsustainable” if the trend continues.
The question becomes how to attract and keep the kind of talented workforce that would encourage businesses to set up shop in the Isles. It helps to have an area that is attractive to workers, and the Golden Isles has plenty of things that should attract workers and their families.
The social network available in the Golden Isles is hard to beat. The public school system often receives high marks from the state. There is ample access to a variety of leisure and athletic activities. The Golden Isles is a near-perfect mix of small-town living without missing many of the attractions you would find in a larger city.
Of course, you can only attract new workers if you have somewhere for them to live that won’t cost them an arm and a leg. There lies the issue for many as Moore said that affordable housing is still a major issue for attracting talent.
The good news is that help is on the way. There are several planned affordable housing projects in the works around the county.
There is also a nice chunk of real estate in downtown Brunswick that is ripe for development now that the Oglethorpe block won’t be used for a conference center. City leaders should absolutely prioritize additional housing as part of the plan for whoever comes in to develop the site. A mix of business space and residential space would be a boon to everyone in the area.
While the projects in motion are a good start, it is necessary that we continue to cultivate affordable housing in the Isles. The future of the area’s workforce depends on it.