Fifty years ago today, perhaps the greatest scientific undertaking was achieved. A nervous country, and even world, looked on as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon.
The endeavor was done on technology that would make younger people cringe in horror. We have more technological power in our pockets every day than NASA had at its disposal in 1969. But it was that push to the moon, that laid the foundation for how far technology has come today. And it was competition that fueled NASA and others to push the boundaries of technology to make it happen.
That competition wasn’t coming from a rival company like Apple and Google compete today, it was between nations. The U.S. and Soviet Union were in the middle of the Cold War, and the space race was another way for the nations to prove who was best.
The Soviets actually got the first points on the board in the race to the moon when Yuri Garagin became the first person in outer space in 1961. By the end of the decade, America flexed its technological might and won the race by planting an American flag on the moon.
Even as that happened, the focus of those went to the moon wasn’t just on it being an American achievement. Armstrong didn’t say his first steps were one giant leap for America, he said all of mankind.
When Armstrong and Aldrin left the moon, they left a plaque behind that said “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon. July 1969 A.D. We came in peace for all mankind.”
Again, they recognized this not just as an achievement for the U.S., but for the entire planet.
As you reflect on that historic day 50 years ago, we hope that you will celebrate the fact that this wasn’t just a great achievement for America, it was a day for all mankind to celebrate what we can do when we work together for the common good.
It was a day we proved that if we put our minds to it, humans will find a way to make the impossible possible.