The Confederate monument in Hanover Square near downtown Brunswick — oh, what to do, what to do. That is the question Mayor Cornell Harvey and the city commission have been asking the community and themselves since the 1902 monument resurfaced as an issue earlier this year.
Whether they are ready to announce a decision may very well be revealed tonight when the City Commission convenes at Old City Hall. They face two choices really: leave it where it has reminded those visiting the park for over a century of America’s war against itself or follow the lead of some municipalities around the nation, deeming it an affront to African Americans decades after the Civil War, and move it.
If moving it is the option chosen by the mayor and commissioners, the next question will be, to where? To Oak Grove Cemetery, the final resting place of men who fought on the side of the South? Seems appropriate, if relocation is the final word on the monument, that is.
Either way, it’s a tough decision. Either way, someone is going to be unhappy. In the world of politics, it’s a no-win situation for the five members of the city commission.
To see how tough of a decision it is, just look at the committee the city commission asked to investigate the issue. The diverse committee’s ultimate recommendation — to follow state law and keep the monument where it stands while also erecting a sign near the monument to add more information about African-American union soldiers — passed on a slim 5-4 margin.
For different perspectives on the monument, The News has invited two outspoken advocates of the two sides of this issue to present their views on the matter. A history professor at College of Coastal Georgia writes about the monument’s controversial history, while a retired Brunswick native and renowned history buff attempts to correct what he considers a distorted and inaccurate view of the catalyst that triggered the American Civil War.
You may disagree with one and not the other, or you may disagree or agree with both. It’s that freedom of choice that continues to make America a great nation among nations regardless of where one stands on the issue.