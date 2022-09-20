Very interesting comments from those attending a state Senate study committee hearing on public school education recently in Savannah. According to those present, the answer to improving education is to focus on the boys and girls stuck in impoverished environments.
We can fix everything with more money. It is the thrust of what members of the legislative committee heard during the Chatham County hearing on enhancing education beyond the decades old Quality Basic Education Act.
More funding for impoverished families. More aides, more Spanish speaking teachers and more of everything for the poor families and children of Georgia.
While it would be difficult to dispute the need for additional assistance for children living in poverty, there is one answer, a simple one, that everyone who tossed out ideas during the meeting seemed to overlook or intentionally omit. Parental involvement. No government program — local, state or federal — will ever best it.
It is a proven fact that a child with mom, dad or both behind him or her will succeed in school, as well as in life. They are the best assistants that money cannot buy. They can read with their child, practice multiplication tables, check schoolwork, discuss history — all that and more. When involved in a positive way, they are, hands down, a teacher’s best friend.
If only tax dollars could purchase and bottle the results of parental involvement. Any mom or dad who would require compensation for helping their own child is a parent in name only.
Taxpayers plunk a wealth of dollars into public school education. In Glynn County, it is the highest local tax property owners pay annually. Millions upon millions of dollars have gone into building new elementary, middle and high schools, and millions more into renovating buildings and classrooms not replaced with a modern facility. The public school system pays out millions of federal, state and local funds on resources designed to reach all children.
Yet, as is typical these days, there are those who claim it is not enough. More money needs to be invested. More money needs to be spent. Does anyone really believe that what communities spend on education will ever be enough to silence critics?
The better questions might be, are we spending what we already have wisely and what can be done to encourage all parents to participate in the education of their children?