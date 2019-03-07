Part of the challenge schools face today is finding ways to make learning interesting. When you have the world at your fingertips, it can be easy to tune out what the person in front of you is trying to teach you.
That is what makes extra-curricular activities like Model UN so useful. The program helps students develop skills like debate and public speaking while also educating them about a part of the world students may not know much about.
Glynn Academy’s Model UN team has found incredible success the past few years. The team has competed in the National High School Model United Nations Conference in New York City the last three years while also coming in first place for five consecutive years at the annual competition at Georgia Southern.
As much as competition wins and national recognition are worth celebrating, the greater success in the program is in the stories of students who have overcome issues with the help of Model UN.
Glynn Academy senior Annabelle Cochran told The News she felt traumatized when speaking in front of a large crowd four years ago.
At the competition in New York, Cochran took to the podium to speak to the thousands in attendance — including representatives from all 50 states and from countries around the world.
Sophomore Ellie Watkins said that she signed up for Model UN because she wasn’t a good public speaker. She had a hard time speaking in front of the entire team at the beginning of the school year but said her experience on the team has brought her out of her shell.
“The organization as a whole is just something that I think is really beneficial to everybody,” Cochran said. “It builds on so many different facets of your life, whether it’s communication skills or public speaking or problem-solving.”
We congratulate Glynn’s Model UN team for all of their success. Not only are they performing well when it comes to competitions, they are helping students develop skills they will be able to use well-after they graduate. Who knows, there may even be a future congressman or congresswoman, senator or president in their ranks.