Criticism lobbed at Sen. David Perdue over an application by a company to mine an area of the Okefenokee National Widlife Refuge is unwarranted. Some might even consider it politically motivated in light of the high stakes involved in the January runoff election for Georgia’s only two seats in the U.S. Senate. Democrats hope to oust Perdue’s seat, as well as his fellow Republican, Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
A report published in The News on Wednesday inferred interference from Sen. Perdue, which may have benefited a company seeking permits to mine the swamp. It mentioned that a lobbyist hired by the company eager to sift a patch of the swamp contributed $17,000 to the senator’s reelection campaign. Oddly enough, the report goes on to point out, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, an agency of the federal government, dropped the requirement that the company obtain its approval. The number of acres targeted for mining fall outside the minimum requiring review by the corps.
The office of Sen. Perdue rebuffed any connection between corps policy and contributions to the senator. The company can’t just do whatever it wants. As a spokeswoman for the senator noted, the operation must meet the approval of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, an agency of state government, before granted a permit to proceed. This removes it from the jurisdiction of the federal government and from any significant influence any member of Congress might have in the permitting process.
Environmental groups are opposed to the permit, naturally. Regarding themselves as watchdogs, they oppose just about everything they fear might alter the swamp in any way. They are afraid of what mining might do to the ecosystem and have a few theories of what those negative impacts might be. It’s often enough to push their objections in front of a judge, who must determine how close their theories are to being right or wrong.
Of course, this will only become an issue if the state EPD allows mining in the refuge. The company still wants it, as do officials in Charlton County. Charlton stands to gain a much needed economic benefit if the project is a go. No doubt they are cheering it on. Hunger will do that.
Enough already. Let science decide the outcome, not finger pointing, emotional pleas or politics. If mining can be conducted without thumping a major impact onto the environment, then grant the permit.
If it can’t and it is EPD’s mission to protect the environment, then tell the company to take a hike, to mine elsewhere.
Unfounded accusations and counter-accusations are a waste of time, energy and resources.