When was the last time a construction project at your house went off without a hitch? If you’re like the rest of us, the answer is likely never. There is always something that goes wrong, something unexpected that makes the project take way too long or even causes damage to something else, making yet another project to fix it.

With that in mind, what makes anyone think the Twin Pines Minerals mining project — for which a plan submitted to the state Environmental Protection Division was released last week — will avoid similar snafus? The difference with the mining project is that when something goes wrong, one of Georgia’s natural wonders and the largest blackwater swamp in North America will be the potential victim.

