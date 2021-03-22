Sometimes it feels like the federal government makes changes for the sole purpose of justifying the existence of a government agency. Too often, there is no rhyme or reason for upending the current state of affairs — just change for the sake of doing something to make it look like your agency serves a purpose. As an example, look at the Office of Management and Budget’s attempt to strip six Georgia cities — including Brunswick — of their metropolitan status.
The OMB is proposing to change the population qualifications for what makes up a Metropolitan Statistical Area. Currently a population over 50,000 qualifies as a Metropolitan Statistical Area, but the OMB is looking to change that to more than 100,000.
Why would it make that change? It’s not explained on the regulation’s website or anywhere else for that matter. Perhaps it is their goal to further divide larger cities from their smaller counterparts by cutting off access smaller areas have to federal funds. Whatever their reason, it seems like someone should explain why this is a good idea because there are plenty of reasons why it is a terrible idea.
This change could have a significant effect on the Golden Isles, as well as Brantley and McIntosh counties which are also in our MSA. Being a Metropolitan as opposed to a Micropolitan Statistical Area entitles our local governments to participate in certain federal programs like the metropolitan planning organization. Any MSA can form an MPO, and it has been beneficial to our area. Glynn County and the City of Brunswick have received millions of dollars in federal funds for transportation planning and projects through our local MPO.
The county, in a resolution denouncing the proposed change, said our area is a major transportation hub between the Port of Brunswick, Interstate 95 and two airports. They are right in their assessment as those transportation options have made our area very attractive to a variety of businesses and industries.
The county isn’t alone in its opposition. Leaders like Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey and Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, have come out against the change as have the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce and the Jekyll Island Authority.
Everyone can see how bad of an idea this is — except for the OMB. Brunswick has had its metropolitan status for 70 years without any problems. There is no valid reason for some bureaucrats to suddenly decide it should be taken away from us.