Public safety must always be priority No. 1 to elected officials. When it comes to protecting the citizenry, there is no room for fudging or meaningless rhetoric. None.
This includes municipalities. There is no room for thumb twiddling. When community security weaknesses surface, commissioners must be ready to do more than simply study or discuss to death potential solutions. Responsible elected officials will not gamble with the lives of their neighbors.
The city of Brunswick is. This municipality has a severe shortage of police and now, it has been reported, a serious shortage of firefighters.
There is a remedy for both. Last week, The News urged city commissioners to sit down with the Glynn County Commission and hammer out a plan to bring the two police departments together. It is a discussion that should even involve the county sheriff. As of Thursday, the Brunswick Police Department was operating with only 38 officers. It is budgeted for 72.
The city and county ought to do the same with their fire departments, fire equipment and budgets. Brunswick has 28 firefighters, 42 when fully staffed.
City and county fire departments back up each other now. Why not just weld them together? Marry the two, and they can adjust manpower and leadership needs through attrition or hiring, whichever is required. No firefighter would be cut loose.
The city fire chief says morale is low in his department. One can imagine. Fatigue and stress brought about by handling shifts and a job meant for a larger force will do that.
This nation has turned a new corner. Competing with other states and other communities for industry and jobs are no longer the only objectives of those with an eye on the future. Add employees, including qualified police and firefighters, to the list too.
This is all the more reason city and county commissioners ought to develop a strategy for dealing with staff shortages and ensure the issue does not haunt this coastal community throughout this decade and next.
Pooling resources is the best answer. Count on police and firefighters, whose families have the same wants and needs as everyone else, scanning the offerings of salary and benefits when deciding where to roost.
Do not wait too long, though. It is a safe bet that others in the same boat are pondering city and county public service marriages as a means of surviving yet another 21st century issue.