Law enforcement in Glynn County is right to slam the brakes on high speed pursuits and set policies governing if and when, as well as to what extent, they are to occur. It is not like this is the 1940s or 1950s when little traffic was on the road and vehicles lacked the acceleration and velocity capable with 21st century technology.

There are times when police will have no choice but to chase a suspect who attempts to flee, and there will be times when the officer will have to weigh the pros and cons, decide whether pursuing a reckless driver is worth the risk of injury to himself or others. Highways are dangerous enough.

More from this section