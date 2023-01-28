Law enforcement in Glynn County is right to slam the brakes on high speed pursuits and set policies governing if and when, as well as to what extent, they are to occur. It is not like this is the 1940s or 1950s when little traffic was on the road and vehicles lacked the acceleration and velocity capable with 21st century technology.
There are times when police will have no choice but to chase a suspect who attempts to flee, and there will be times when the officer will have to weigh the pros and cons, decide whether pursuing a reckless driver is worth the risk of injury to himself or others. Highways are dangerous enough.
Of course, radioing other officers to head a suspect off at the pass, as they say, is almost as unrealistic as expecting to win the lottery not once but two weeks in a row. Stopping a speeding suspect down the road is difficult with only half or two-thirds of a police force to spread among two or three daily shifts seven days a week.
This is nothing new to lawbreakers. Like everyone else, they’ve noticed the lack of highway oversight. They are the ones breaking the sound barrier in those four-wheeled metal and plastic missiles on the community’s streets and highways. They are the ones who ignore the color of traffic signals. They are the ones shooting at vehicles, homes and people night or day.
Brunswick and Glynn County’s dedicated men and women who make up today’s thinning blue line cannot do it all. They cannot be everywhere at once. They need help, and they need it now.
It is dismaying that neither they nor the public can look to City Hall or the Glynn County Commission to take further action. The politicians among them are too busy trying to protect their turf. Police and public safety are taking a back seat. They know how stiff the competition is for police officers and need to offer competitive salaries and incentives to draw the best and brightest.
Given all that is going on in this nation, in this state and in this community, now is the time to dare to try something different and to act in the best interest of the men, women and children who call Brunswick and the Golden Isles home.
For years, The News urged the city and county to merge their water and sewer services and for years politicians on both commissions kept it from happening. Finally, the two wised up and today the community has a joint water and sewer commission that is operating in the best interest of all.