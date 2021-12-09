There are plenty of frequently used phrases in our society that continue to stick around because even though they may be overused, the phrases contain an undeniable truth. That includes the popular proverb “It takes a village to raise a child.”
It could be argued that phrase applies even more today than it did in the past. The world is literally at everyone’s fingertips 24 hours a day. Preteens and teens are exposed to a wide variety of images, stories, influences, music, games and anything else you can imagine just by typing in a few words. Instilling what’s right and virtuous in the next generation is harder now than it ever was.
Parents and guardians will always be the most important figures offering guidance as young children develop into teens and eventually young adults. There are plenty of others — be it teachers, coaches, neighbors, etc. — who can also help keep them on the right track.
Too many times, though, preteens and teens don’t have a parental figure to fall back on. That is where mentors like Randy Frost come in.
Frost, who has worked for decades in the mental health field, founded Seaside Enrichment Program which has served children in Southeast Georgia for the last 10 years. He has relaunched his work with a new mentoring program focused on 12- to 17-year-olds.
His initiative aims to offer a mentorship experience while teaching values such as responsibility, work ethic and respect by taking up odd jobs around the community. That is why Frost and two of his mentees spent their Saturdays recently clearing out debris from a large backyard.
Frost said he has a passion for working with people who have gotten a “bad hand,” and his program is a great example of how important a role mentors can play in society.
The benefits young people get from having a mentor are substantial. According to youth.gov, youth who have mentors have increased high school graduation rates, lower high school drop out rates, healthier relationships and lifestyle choices, improved self-esteem and interpersonal skills and are less likely to initiate drug and alcohol use.
We encourage anyone who is interested in being a mentor to reach out to the various organizations in the Golden Isles that serve preteens and teens in need to find out how you can help. If you would like to support Frost’s efforts, you can reach out via email at seaside172000@yahoo.com or by calling 912-230-0204.
Good mentors are always in need. There are plenty of preteens and teens who could benefit from having a helpful figure in their lives.