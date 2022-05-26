Georgia may be one of the worst states in the lack of treatment of children and adults with mental health issues, but it certainly is not the only one. The massacre Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, is the result of a synthetic response to a human need.
The 18-year-old man who entered Robb Elementary School, barricaded himself inside a classroom and killed 19 children and two teachers left a long trail of confrontation in his life’s wake. Among those who paid for it Tuesday were 8, 9 and 10-year-olds. Police say he shot his grandmother before setting off on his killing spree. He was finally stopped by the gun of a Border Patrol agent.
Why anyone would take the lives of innocent people, especially children, is among the litany of questions that often arise after such deadly shootings. An article published in The Washington Examiner might shed some light on the answer.
Salvador Ramos, the individual responsible for the carnage, had a history of anti-social behavior. He exhibited a conduct prone to violence. Some of the actions were subtle; others were not.
According to the newspaper article, arguments between Ramos and his mother would rise to a level of seriousness that required police intervention. Fist fights with others were not uncommon in high school before he dropped out. People who knew him say he stammered and wore eyeliner, among the reasons perhaps why he was bullied in school. They also say his mother used drugs and that he lived with his grandparents.
Friends say he showed up one day at a public basketball court with cuts all over his face. He told them that he did it to himself just for fun.
The article went on to say that police had not given a motive for the killing of students and teachers. Given his life, one might be inclined to conclude otherwise. It should have been obvious — just as it ought to be obvious to those in Georgia whose response to mental issues is a jail cell — that Salvador Ramos was burdened. Young individuals are often unable to guide themselves out of troubled waters.
Embracing a child with issues beyond his or her control is not a “liberal” or “conservative” response to a mental health situation. It is the right response. The human response.
Our thoughts and prayers today are with the families of those whose lives were cut short. Our hope is that we look for remedies instead of blame and stop pretending mental health issues will go away with a few pills and time in jail.