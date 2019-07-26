Perhaps the biggest sign that downtown Brunswick is starting to trend upward again is what happened Thursday at Old City Hall. More than 20 business owners met to discuss the possibility of bringing back the downtown merchants association.
The association existed until it was disbanded in 2010 because of a lack of participation from the business community. Downtown Development Authority Director Mathew Hill told the group at Thursday’s meeting that past meetings were not well attended and the topics discussed drifted away from what should have been the group’s focus — improving business downtown.
That was not the case at Thursday’s meeting as the business owners that attended asked relevant questions that pertained to downtown Brunswick.
Among the topics discussed was First Friday, an event that occurs on the first Friday of each month in downtown Brunswick where businesses stay open later than usual.
Hill reminded the group that First Friday participants will need a special permit to serve alcohol to visitors to their businesses, even though people have been doing it for years in Brunswick. The state has been cracking down on businesses using alcohol to lure in potential customers.
Hill said violating the law doesn’t lead to a citation, but handcuffs. That is a valuable piece of information to have if you are downtown business owner who likes to use this approach with customers.
Other logistical questions were asked about First Friday and other special events are. The 90-minute session proved to be an informative meeting for all that participated.
The business owners didn’t come to a consensus about restarting the association, but they did agree to meet again in August to discuss ways downtown business owners can work together to bring in more people to the area.
We have, for many months, been singing the praises of downtown Brunswick. The area is improving each day and has the potential to be a must-visit destination for anyone visiting the Isles.
With new restaurants and businesses proliferating the area, it is important for the owners to work together to find a way to attract more people downtown. When it comes to making downtown the best it can be, it will take cooperation from all the public and private stakeholders to achieve that goal.
This first meeting is hopefully the start of mutual cooperation that will benefit all of the business owners. Working together not only shows how unified the area is, it gives a sense of community to any new businesses that move into the area.
The new association may not be official yet, but this was definitely a step in the right direction for all involved.