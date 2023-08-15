Someone ought to check the water that is piped into the buildings of state government workers and officials in Massachusetts for lead or some hidden hallucinogenic. While most states are searching every square inch of their communities for foster or adoptive parents due to the overflow of children in their care, Massachusetts is denying potential moms and dads the privilege of adoption solely on the basis of their religion.
A Catholic man and woman passed all the state’s criteria to adopt a child, save one: their religious faith. Massachusetts officials came to the conclusion that an adopted daughter who decided during her childhood that she rather be a boy or an adopted boy who decided under the age of 18 that he rather be a girl would be out of luck if entrusted in the care of a Catholic mom and dad. Massachusetts concluded that a Catholic couple would deny them their rights to choose a change in gender by following church doctrine.
In the state’s words, they were denied because they “would not be affirming to a child who identified as LGBTQIA.”
How crazy is that? And this in the very state founded by pilgrims escaping religious persecution from the Church of England. It’s a wild guess, but maybe those 16th century persecutors finally made it to their shores.
Naturally Mike and Kitty Burke, the rejected couple, are not going to sit still for such insane nonsense. They filed a lawsuit against Massachusetts in federal court. Defendants named in the lawsuit include Massachusetts Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh and Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families Linda Spears.
The spurned couple had this to say: “After months of interviews and training, and after years of heartbreak, we were on the verge of finally becoming parents. We were absolutely devastated to learn that Massachusetts would rather [have] children sleep in the hallways of hospitals than let us welcome children in need into our home.”
So now, individuals and couples seeking to adopt children have to be more than just caring and responsible parents. They also have to be of the right faith, a faith approved by the state of Massachusetts.
Get that water testing kit out. No telling what’s in the drinking water of Bay State officials.
Then again, in a state so gung-ho about giving minors a choice, why not let children in line for adoption decide if they would rather grow up in a hotel room or become the son or daughter of a loving couple?