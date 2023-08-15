Someone ought to check the water that is piped into the buildings of state government workers and officials in Massachusetts for lead or some hidden hallucinogenic. While most states are searching every square inch of their communities for foster or adoptive parents due to the overflow of children in their care, Massachusetts is denying potential moms and dads the privilege of adoption solely on the basis of their religion.

A Catholic man and woman passed all the state’s criteria to adopt a child, save one: their religious faith. Massachusetts officials came to the conclusion that an adopted daughter who decided during her childhood that she rather be a boy or an adopted boy who decided under the age of 18 that he rather be a girl would be out of luck if entrusted in the care of a Catholic mom and dad. Massachusetts concluded that a Catholic couple would deny them their rights to choose a change in gender by following church doctrine.

A truck hauling an equipment trailer rammed into the side of a Burger King on U.S. 341 in Brunswick just before 6:45 a.m. Monday, wrecking the inside of the restaurant and crashing through the counter.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, stopped at Brunswick Landing Marina on Monday to defend legislation he is co-sponsoring that would stop the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration from imposing a speed limit on smaller vessels during right whale calving season.