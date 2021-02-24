It is understandable that many people are eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Right now, Georgia is still in phase 1 of its vaccine distribution plan. That means residents 65 years old and older, their caretakers, nursing home residents and employees, health care workers and emergency first responders are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Giving out vaccinations has not been seamless. The Coastal Health District’s phone lines were overwhelmed with responses when they started taking appointments in January. Setting up appointments was closed for some time as the health district revamped its systems. Since appointments reopened, things have gone much smoother.
One of the biggest successes the health district had was setting up a vaccination center at Selden Park. For two Saturdays, the gym at Selden Park was transformed into a place that could safely distribute the vaccine to a large group of people.
The News has received several letters on how smooth the vaccine process was at Selden Park. The distribution was set up in the park’s gym with several tables set up to administer the vaccine and an area of chairs off to the side where people who got the vaccine could be monitored before leaving.
Health officials were able to vaccinate more than 600 people in one day thanks to the space. Paige Lightsey, immunization coordinator for the Coastal Health District, told The News on the first day of vaccinations at Selden that using a larger facility allowed them to schedule more vaccine appointments and that “if we had bigger venues available, we could probably do this a little bit more often.”
Last week, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency announced that it was opening four COVID-19 mass vaccination sites across the state in Albany, Macon, Hapeville and Clarkesville. The sites are expected to distribute 1,100 doses of the vaccine a day.
You might have noticed that none of those sites are in Southeast Georgia. The agency said right now it is focusing its four sites on “surrounding populations with high percentages of minorities and individuals with incomes below the poverty line,” according to agency director Chris Stallings.
We have no qualms with the agency providing these services for communities in need. We do hope that they look at bringing this service to our part of the state. These drive-thru sites will go a long way to speeding up how many people are vaccinated.
As the Coastal Health District showed with its vaccinations at Selden Park, it is possible to vaccinate a large number of people safely if you have the space to do so. If you live in the district and fall into phase 1, you can get a vaccination appointment online at chdcovidvax.org or by calling 912-230-5506.
Until everyone is vaccinated, it is incumbent upon all of us to continue following guidance from the health department to keep this virus at bay.