College of Coastal Georgia took an enormous risk nine years ago when it moved from a two-year college to a four-year institution. Part of taking on such an endeavor included expanding its athletic department and offering more sports.
Before the move, Coastal had just softball and men’s basketball. When they joined the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics in 2011, the Mariners had added men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, women’s basketball and volleyball. To say that the move has paid off is an understatement.
The 2018-2019 school year proved to be a massive success for Coastal. The volleyball team won The Sun Conference tournament title in the fall, advancing to the NAIA national tournament in the process.
In the winter, the Mariner men and women’s basketball teams advanced to the finals of their respective Sun Conference tournaments. Although both came up short in the title game, both squads showed grit and determination by pulling off upsets to reach the finals.
In the spring, Coastal not only hosted The Sun Conference’s men’s and women’s tennis tournaments at the Martha B. Torrey Tennis Complex on campus, but the men’s team reached the finals.
The men’s and women’s golf programs also continued to add to the legacy of both programs during the fall and spring. Glynn Academy alum Mark David Johnson won the NAIA individual national title while the men’s golf team finished second in the national tournament.
In total, Coastal had seven of their eight teams qualify for conference tournaments and four teams — volleyball, men’s tennis, and men’s and women’s golf — make NAIA national tournaments. Six Coastal athletes — golfers Mark David Johnson, Eli Scott, Jackson Lawlor and Kylee Wheeler, and basketball players Brianna Gipson and Jaylen Smallwood — earned all-American honors for their efforts on the court.
In The Sun Conference, Coastal had 22 all-conference selections, 14 all-academic conference selections, two conference players of the year (Johnson and softball player Paige Alt) and two coaches — men’s golf coach Mike Cook and softball coach Mike Minick — who were named conference coaches of the year in their respective sports.
College of Coastal Georgia took a chance on expanding its athletic offerings, but the success on and off the field has justified the risk. The players have not only been great ambassadors for the college, they are great ambassadors for the entire Golden Isles.
We give credit to athletic director William Carlton, all the coaches, players, support staff, volunteers, college leadership and others who have helped make the Mariners’ athletic endeavors a success.
We look forward to seeing the teams and players bring home more trophies next season.