It’s not a matter of if another hurricane will ever crash into the shores of the Golden Isles, it’s a matter of when. It may be as soon this year or it may be 30 years down the road, but the day will come again.
Hurricanes Matthew and Irma in 2016 and 2017, along with last year’s close call from Dorian, have shown that this area is just as vulnerable to storms as our neighbors up and down the coast. They have also demonstrated the importance of being prepared when the time comes. For Brunswick Landing Marina, that means adding a new floating structure that will be a “first line of defense” against hurricane waves.
Among the projects the marina has planned is a structure called a wave attenuator. During normal operations, the structure will serve as a regular floating dock with 15 slips. But if a storm approaches, it will be vacated to bear the brunt of the waves while protecting the other docks and vessels.
The dock construction is a big deal. Not only will it allow the marina to add space for more boats and offer protection from storms, but it also should help boat owners obtain lower insurance rates. Anything that enables people to save money is always good news.
The dock project isn’t all that is going on at the marina, The landing is also looking at ways to better accommodate the growing popularity of catamarans.
That could help bring a new group of customers not only to the marina but also to downtown Brunswick.
The marina’s plans are just another sign of the growth taking place in downtown Brunswick. There is a concerted effort by a variety of groups, businesses and other stakeholders to revive the business district.
One way to speed that along is to find ways to bring other kinds of groups into the area. The marina plays a big role in that. Boats traveling up or down the Atlantic can stop in for rest and resupply. While doing so, they can visit downtown and shop at the various businesses there.
We can’t get enough good news about downtown Brunswick. The projects that the marina has in the works are just that. We look forward to seeing them come to fruition.