There are legitimate criticisms that can be made about our health care system. For the most part, however, help is available to those who need it. We don’t have to worry about running out of common health care items.
That is not the case for a lot of other portions of the planet, where getting even the most basic of medical necessities is far from a guarantee. It’s in those countries where MAP International has changed countless lives.
MAP is a Christian-based nonprofit based in Brunswick that works to expedite medical and emergency supplies to locations in underserved locations around the world. Their reach has been prolific just in 2022 alone.
This year, MAP has helped people in 79 countries according to its website. That effort includes distributing $745 million in medicine and health supplies this year, according to Susan Roeder, chairperson of MAP International’s Board of Directors. The nonprofit is hoping to double that commitment in the next five years.
It would make sense that to help with that mission, MAP would need a bigger facility. On Friday the organization, along with government leaders and stakeholders from around the area, broke ground on a new distribution center that will double MAP’s storage capacity.
At the groundbreaking, Roeder mentioned that MAP’s board did look into the possibility of moving its distribution to Savannah or Atlanta, but it didn’t take them long to realize that the Golden Isles was where they wanted to be.
“The far-reaching relationships we have here in Brunswick and Glynn County have resoundingly greater merit than any shaving of a few minutes off of our shipping logistics,” Roeder said.
MAP has been in the Golden Isles since it moved to the area from Illinois in 1985. The nonprofit has been fully embraced by Isles residents who have supported its mission to help those around the world.
Just this past year, MAP aided the people hurt by the war in Ukraine. They were able to do so in part because of the support from the community. Southeast Georgia Health System donated thousands of hypodermic safety needles and sterile syringes while local Rotarians helped assemble disaster kits that MAP sent to the war zone.
The generosity of the Golden Isles combined with the dedication and resources of MAP form a potent duo that has helped change lives around the world. We are happy that the organization is expanding here in Glynn County to help even more people in need.
Check out www.map.org if you are interested in helping out their mission.