Proper management of a state requires more than a brain capable of balancing budgets. It also requires a good heart, a genuine concern for people.
Georgians see proof of both these essential characteristics in their governor, Brian Kemp. Neck-deep in the COVID-19 pandemic, he has issued policies responsible for keeping the state’s economy above water. Revenues are up. There’s even talk of propping up funding cuts foisted on departments and services last year. That includes public school education.
Now, with the Georgia General Assembly well into its 40-day session, Gov. Kemp is focusing on people — on children, more precisely. He’s crusading for legislation that would make it easier for people to care for and adopt children who are wards of the state.
The governor was on the cusp of tackling this heartfelt issue during the 2020 session of the legislature. COVID-19 dashed his hope of reforming the system at the time. The pandemic ended the session before action could be taken on the measures.
He’s back at it this year, pushing bills favorable to adoption. They include tax breaks for people who adopt children in permanent foster care and lowering the age of individuals eligible to adopt to 21. A person currently must be at least 25 years old to adopt a child in Georgia.
That’s not all. Gov. Kemp also wants to offer tax credits to families who adopt children from the foster care system.
Foster parents are a godsend to homeless children who have no safe place to go. These adults can count themselves among the earthly angels. Opening one’s home and heart in an instant to dispirited young souls from broken environments requires special people.
But as special as they are, even they would concede to anyone who asked that the children temporarily in their care need a stable, loving home. They need someone they call and rely on as Mom and/or Dad. Men and women who grew up in just such an environment know what that means and entails. They know what these children long for and need.
Gov. Kemp wants them to consider adoption, and he’s doing what he can to convince them to step forward.
“The most fundamental need for any child is a safe, loving home,” Gov. Kemp said when announcing the adoption incentives. “By making it more affordable to adopt, reducing bureaucratic red tape that stands in the way of loved ones adopting kids, and championing the safety of children across our state, we can ensure Georgia’s children are placed in those homes and secure a safer, brighter future for generations to come.”