It is a common trope in TV and movies that people will let their guards down or not pay attention at the worst possible times. Security guards who take ill-timed breaks, allowing a gaggle of robbers to sneak past them. Drivers who miss the sign pointing in the right direction and end up somewhere they don’t belong.
There are plenty of examples to choose from in many of our favorite shows and movies. While these conveniently timed plot devices may seem too much to believe sometimes, it does tap into a mistake all humans can easily make. If there’s not an immediate threat, we tend to put off doing what needs to be done.
This could apply to those who are not prepared should a hurricane come toward the Golden Isles this summer or fall. So far the hurricane season has been very inactive in the Atlantic. There has been only three named storms — Alex, Bonnie and Colin.
Alex formed in early June as the remnants of Hurricane Agatha passed through Mexico and into the Gulf of Mexico. It stayed a tropical storm, dropping lots of rain on South Florida and Cuba.
Bonnie had a more traditional storm tract, starting as a front off the coast of Africa in late June. The tropical storm didn’t come near the U.S. as it brought gusty winds and rain to South and Central America.
Colin is the storm to get the closest to the Isles this year as it grew out of an area of low pressure that formed off the Georgia coast on July 1. It quickly reached tropical storm status before making landfall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and weakening rapidly.
It has been thankfully quiet on the Atlantic storm front since early July, but don’t pin all your hopes on it staying that way. The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration said earlier this month that they were still expecting an above average hurricane season.
The NOAA’s Rich Spinrad said the season is just now entering its peak months — August through October — and they expect more storms will come. The Isles’ recent hurricane history proves Spinrad’s point.
In 2016 the Isles got hit by Tropical Storm Hermine at the beginning of September. Hurricane Matthew brought its destructive force through the Isles a few weeks later in October.
Hurricane Irma made its presence felt in the Isles in September 2017, and two years later it was Hurricane Dorian threatening our region.
There is a reason the saying “the calm before the storm” exists. It has been a very calm hurricane season for the Isles so far, but there is no guarantee that it will stay that way.
Don’t let your guard down now. Make sure you and your household are prepared for the next storm that comes our way.