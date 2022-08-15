It is a common trope in TV and movies that people will let their guards down or not pay attention at the worst possible times. Security guards who take ill-timed breaks, allowing a gaggle of robbers to sneak past them. Drivers who miss the sign pointing in the right direction and end up somewhere they don’t belong.

There are plenty of examples to choose from in many of our favorite shows and movies. While these conveniently timed plot devices may seem too much to believe sometimes, it does tap into a mistake all humans can easily make. If there’s not an immediate threat, we tend to put off doing what needs to be done.

More from this section

Star Trek studio tours

Star Trek studio tours

Star Trek fans have an opportunity to tour the studio where nearly 50 online productions have been filmed when the SciFi Express boards passengers Saturday and Aug. 27 in Kingsland.