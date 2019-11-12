Many in the Golden Isles had to wonder when fall would arrive, temperature wise. It seemed like the heat of summer stuck around well into when fall officially started on the calendar.
Eventually, we started seeing highs fall from the 80s into the 70s and lows from the 70s into 60s over the past couple of weeks. It felt good to walk outside comfortably in a long-sleeve shirt.
While it took so long for fall to arrive, we won’t have to wait to get a taste of winter. A cold front moving through the area today will not only bring some showers during the day, but bitter cold temperatures at night — especially compared to the temps we’ve seen so far this fall.
The high today will be around 75 degrees, but by the time morning rolls around Wednesday, you can expect a 40-degree temperature drop to the mid 30s. Of course, that doesn’t factor in the wind chill, which could be around 27 degrees. A freeze watch has been issued for a large part of middle and southern Georgia — including Valdosta, Savannah and Hinesville as of Monday afternoon.
With a very cold night set to roll in, now is a good time to go over some safety tips when it comes to heating your home and staying warm. Even if this is just a small taste of what the weather will be like when December and January roll around, now is a good time to get ready for the cooler months.
If you have a fireplace, make sure you have it and the chimney cleaned and inspected before firing it up. Now would also be a good time to make sure your smoke detectors are operating properly, including testing their batteries. It is recommended that people change the batteries on smoke detectors every six months or so.
Colder weather is also a prime time for carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is produced by burning fuel in cars or trucks, small engines, stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges, portable generators or furnaces.
The symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. It is odorless and colorless, and almost impossible for humans to detect, but there are detectors that are available.
If you plan to use a device like a space heater, please follow the safety guidelines for the model you are using. Locate your heater on a level surface away from normal traffic, and find a place that will keep children and pets away from it.
With a cold night coming tonight, it is also important to not forget about the four-legged members of your family. If you have pets that stay outside, bring them inside so that they are protected from the elements.
These are just a few things to remember. If you have more concerns, visit www.cdc.gov for tips on staying safe and healthy during the winter months.