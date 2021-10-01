The calendar flips to Oct. 1 today, which means that cooler weather will eventually find its way south to the Golden Isles. While our climate is relatively mild compared to other parts of the country, it can get plenty cold in the fall and winter here on the coast.
Cooler weather means people will be looking for ways to stay warm, and that sometimes can lead to potential fire hazards in the home. That’s why it is important to make sure your home has a working smoke detector to serve as a warning should a fire break out.
Sadly, we saw this week just how important a working smoke detector can be. A 66-year-old man died after midnight Sunday when a fire consumed his residence that was attached to a large home on Treville Avenue.
The Brunswick Fire Department responded to the fire quickly, getting the blaze under control within 10 minutes of being notified. The structure had burned to the ground by then, and the man’s body was discovered after the fire was out.
It was the first death related to a residential fire in the city limits since 2016 when a 67-year-old man died in a house fire on Gordon Street. The common denominator between both deaths is that neither residence had a smoke alarm.
In the time between these two fire deaths, the city fire department implemented a program to install smoke detectors for free in any residence in the city. The program has led to the installation of more than 10,000 smoke alarms in homes across Brunswick.
Despite that success, Brunswick Fire Chief Randy Mobley agonized that the fire department didn’t get the opportunity to install an alarm for the residence that burned down Sunday.
“I feel sure if there had been a smoke alarm in the apartment that this gentleman would still be alive,” Mobley told The News on Wednesday.
If you live in the city limits, we encourage you to reach out to the Brunswick Fire Department if you are in need of a smoke alarm by calling 912-267-5546. Firefighters will come to your residence and install one for free.
If you live outside the city limits, please make sure that you have working smoke detectors in your home. A working alarm might be the only thing that saves the lives of you and your family should a tragedy occur in your home.