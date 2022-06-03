Technology has come a long way in the last quarter century. If you wanted to take cool aerial photos or videos, your best bet in the 1990s would have been something along the lines of renting a helicopter for a day. Today, something that might have cost in the five to six digit range in the past can be done with a remote controlled drone that costs a few hundred bucks.
Drones have exploded in popularity over the last decade or so. More and more people have taken to the sky remotely, partially because the technology has evolved to the point where you don’t have to shell out the price of a used car to get one. Price as much as any other factor plays a huge role in whether or not a trend stays niché or goes mainstream.
There are more than 856,000 registered drones in the country, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. As with any piece of potentially dangerous technology, there are rules that have to be followed when piloting a drone. One of the big ones concerns areas around airports. The rules forbid flying drones within 5 miles of an airport.
Robert Burr, executive director of the Glynn County Airport Commission, told The News that a drone flying around McKinnon St. Simons Airport around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday forced two pilots to alter their flight plans as they attempted to land at the airport. Thankfully, the pilots were able to adjust quickly and make a safe landing.
Our slice of the coast is unfortunately no stranger to plane crashes. In 2019, a pilot died in a plane crash off of Lawrence Road on St. Simons Island. A plane also crashed into the St. Marys River almost a year ago, claiming two lives.
There is a reason why there are rules regulating flying drones around airports. Unmanned aircrafts are small and can be tough for pilots to spot. It could have been a tragedy if the two pilots Tuesday had not been able to spot and adjust their flight plans to avoid the drone.
If you have a drone, it is imperative that you follow the guidelines set forth by the FAA. If you are unsure of what those rules are, the FAA at faadronezone.faa.gov can help you with any questions you may have.
Flying a drone isn’t much different from driving or piloting any other vehicle. There is a potential for danger, and even death, that requires licenses, registration and training. It is reckless to buy a drone and operate it in a manner that could put others in danger.
Make sure you know what you’re doing before taking to the sky.