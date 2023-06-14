Anyone who has walked outside the last few days can tell you the temperature is definitely on the rise in the Golden Isles. That shouldn’t be a surprise as we get closer to the dog days of summer, which are usually the hottest and most unbearable days of the season according to the Farmers’ Almanac.
Summer’s dog days usually run from early July to the middle of August, but the Isles is already experiencing some hot days. The temperature is routinely climbing above 90 degrees with the high for the rest of the week slated to be in the high 80s or low 90s.
There will no doubt be hotter days to come as it is not uncommon to see temperatures in the Isles reach into the mid to high 90s as the season progresses. That’s why it is important for everyone to be prepared for dealing with the heat. Here are a few reminders to help you and your family stay safe when the mercury is rising.
The hot weather doesn’t usually stop people from enjoying several outdoor activities in the summer. People will be swarming to beaches, pools, golf courses and several other outdoor activities this summer. Whatever outdoor activity you are enjoying this summer, be sure to drink plenty of water to help stave off heat-related illnesses.
Taking care of your skin is also important so be sure to use plenty of sunscreen to protect yourself from sunburn. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends using a sunscreen with a SPF of at least 30.
If you are planning to go somewhere, do not leave children or pets in a hot vehicle. It doesn’t take long for the temperature to climb in a vehicle even when it is mild outside. On a 70-degree day, it only takes 20 minutes for a car to reach almost 100 degrees inside.
The situation gets even worse when you have temperatures like we usually get in the summer. The inside of a car can get up to 109 degrees in just 10 minutes on a 90-degree day. There already have been eight reported child deaths this year from being in a hot vehicle, so be sure to pay attention and check to make sure your vehicle is clear if you are going to be parked for even a few minutes.
Summer is a great time of season, especially in the Isles. Make sure you and your family are enjoying it safely by taking these few basic steps to protect everyone from harm.