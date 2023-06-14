Anyone who has walked outside the last few days can tell you the temperature is definitely on the rise in the Golden Isles. That shouldn’t be a surprise as we get closer to the dog days of summer, which are usually the hottest and most unbearable days of the season according to the Farmers’ Almanac.

Summer’s dog days usually run from early July to the middle of August, but the Isles is already experiencing some hot days. The temperature is routinely climbing above 90 degrees with the high for the rest of the week slated to be in the high 80s or low 90s.

