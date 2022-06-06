Now that the calendar has turned over to June, it is officially hurricane season for the Atlantic Ocean side of the globe. Our friends on the eastern part of the Pacific Ocean have been in hurricane season since May 15.
As it turns out, it was a hurricane that began in the Pacific that brought the first named storm to the Atlantic over the past few days. Hurricane Agatha, the first storm to form in the Pacific, made landfall on the Mexico’s southern coast last week. It killed nine people with five still missing, according to the Associated Press.
Agatha’s remnants would clear through Mexico and enter the Gulf of Mexico, where it gathered strength and brought torrential rain and flooding to parts of Cuba and South Florida. After it cleared the Florida Peninsula, it became the Atlantic’s first named storm — Tropical Storm Alex. The system is continuing to head east at a rapid pace, where it could cause problems for Bermuda.
Alex wasn’t even a tropical storm when it went over Florida and Cuba, but it still left plenty of problems in its wake. Flooding was the biggest issue with three people in Cuba dying as a result of the storm.
The only affect the Golden Isles saw from Alex was some higher waves for those who went surfing or swimming this past weekend. The storm should serve as a reminder that hurricanes and tropical storms can be very unpredictable. That’s why it is important to get prepared now in case a storm targets our shoreline.
If the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s predictions for this year’s hurricane season comes true, it could present a problem for the Isles. NOAA predicts there could be 14 to 21 named storms this year with between six and 10 storms reaching hurricane status. Of those, three to six could reach the threshold for a major hurricane — Category 3 and above.
Glynn County Emergency Management Agency Director Andy Leanza told The News recently people should prepare regardless of predictions because “all it takes is one hurricane.” Leanza stressed the importance of having an emergency kit ready to go in case of a storm. Kits should include items such as nonperishable food, water, pet supplies, medicine, cash, batteries and portable chargers, and other items. For more information on suggested items to include in a natural disaster kit, visit ready.gov/kit.
Now is the time to get ready for the worst-case scenario. Make sure you have a kit and a plan in place just in case a storm heads our way this year. Don’t wait until its too late.