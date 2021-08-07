If you registered to vote years ago but never bothered to cast a ballot in any election, be forewarned: your name may be removed from the state’s official voter registration rolls. Anyone who is stricken from the list will have to re-register to be eligible to participate in future elections.
The office of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is notifying 185,666 residents — and that’s even if they still reside in this state — that they risk being dropped from the voter registration rolls unless they mail back the postage-free notification cards sent them informing them of their status.
In the tri-county area, the names of 2,642 residents are on the list. That’s a lot of voters. This includes 1,418 in Glynn County, 841 in Camden County and 383 in McIntosh County. There are also 262 on the list in Brantley County.
If you’ve relocated and failed to notify voter registration, then you have only yourself to blame if the notification cards fail to reach you, and you are turned away at the polls in the next election. Your new residence could be outside your former county commission, school board or state House district. Elections officials have no way of knowing where you moved to unless you tell them. Crystal balls work only in the movies. They’re ineffective in the real world.
Expect whining down the road. It seldom fails. Every major election year there are a handful of people who complain they were stricken from the list without prior knowledge. Many raise a fuss or a stink, claiming something shady behind their disenrollment. The truth in many cases is simply that they failed to return the notice sent to them.
As explained by Secretary of State Raffensperger, “Accurate voter lists … ensure ineligible people cannot vote, allow counties to effectively allocate resources so there are no long lines, and help make sure voters get accurate information about casting their ballot.”
Many of the notices are a follow-up to ones mailed in June to 101,789 residents who failed to respond or cast a ballot in two general elections. These people have 30 days to answer before their deletion from the official voter registration rolls.
Stay in good standing. Return the notices promptly.