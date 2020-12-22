Dear Santa, please include a list of safety tips with any bicycle or other potentially dangerous gifts you set under the trees this Christmas. It’s been an unusual year across the globe and many may be a bit nervous about pressing their luck in the closing days of 2020.
Bicycles are loads of fun, as well as a great source of exercise. But they also can be risky merriment to unthinking or careless riders and a lurking disaster to inattentive motorists. First of all, please attach front and rear lights on any of the two-wheeled machines that will be ridden between sunset and sunrise. And please, please, don’t forget helmets. They’ve saved more than one child and adult from a serious head injury.
The safety list you will hopefully provide and sign ought to include warnings about riding on trafficked streets. Cars and bicycles are a dangerous mix. It’s a mix that can even be deadly at times.
Also remember to mention about looking both ways before crossing streets or intersections and keeping vision and hearing unimpeded. Headphones or earplugs are never a good idea when riding where there is bound to be traffic or pedestrians.
There are many more safety practices that can be added to the list. Check the internet if looking for more. By the way, those receiving skates, skateboards or any other device that aids motion should receive similar safety guidelines.
Provide safety letters with gifts of air guns, too. These can be just as dangerous as the real McCoy if used improperly. Be sure to mention that they should never be pointed at anyone, not even jokingly when the BB holding chamber is “thought” to be empty. More children than anyone cares to count have ended up in hospitals and permanently damaged by accident by reckless shooters.
Be sure to add a safety sheet with any present that could prove hazardous if misused. Many manufacturers include a rundown of the do’s and don’ts with their products, but the fine print is not always easy or inviting to read. This is where a pencil, pen or crayon can come in handy. Highlight the rules of safety or copy them in a more eye-friendly format.
Gifts are to be enjoyed. Please do everything in your power to make sure they are.